The Best Cast From Each Real Housewives Franchise

I have been a Real Housewives fan since Vicki Gunvalson stated, “If the trash bag fits, wear it.” Now, I am in no way saying that these franchises are trash—on the contrary, Bravo hit reality TV gold when they decided to film a behind-the-scenes docuseries about the women behind the gates. The network has given viewers a deep dive into some of the most popular cities to see how the slightly wealthy really live. As I sit here typing under my official Bravo and chill blanket, I can’t help but think back to some of my favorite cast groups over the years; let’s take a look!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 3

Fightinghousewives/YouTube

Season 3 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was perfection. The cast included NeNe Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Phaedra Parks. The season had it all; NeNe and Kim finally reconciled so they could cause trouble again. NeNe also contemplated divorcing Gregg Leakes, while Kim tried out being a lesbian. Phaedra was pregnant and tried to convince everyone that she would be induced three months early, all in an attempt to cover up that she had sex before marriage.

If anything, Phaedra’s ploy taught every woman to check their calendars. The women meshed together to deliver some unforgettable moments, including the tour bus ride from hell where NeNe claimed she would “snap” Kim’s neck.

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 5

Bravo/YouTube

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 cast took the cake with Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo leading the way.

Season 5’s cast gave viewers some of the most beloved moments of the franchise, including watching Gizelle reconcile with her ex-husband, T’Challa, Monique’s bird going for Karen’s wig, and Candiace finally confronting Karen over a possible setup.

The Real Housewives of Miami – Season 4

Bravo/YouTube

The Season 4 cast of the Real Housewives of Miami included Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, and Adriana De Moura. Fans found the group refreshing, with a good mix of old and new.

Alexia met up with Herman’s lover while Adriana juggled two dates. The drama was at its highest, with the friendships still as genuine as day one. The franchise should have never been canceled, as the women really always brought the heat.

The Real Housewives of New York City – Season 5

Bravo/YouTube

Pretty much every Real Housewives of New York cast member was a winner, but some got the gold a bit quicker than others. For us, Season 5 was one of the best groups of women. Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Aviva Drescher, Carole Radziwill, and Heather Thompson rounded out this season, and while we missed Bethenny Frankel, it was still good!

This was when we learned Carole was an actual princess, Harry Dubin hooked up with most of the cast, and Aviva struggled with more neuroses than anyone we met. We will always have Ramona screaming on the girl’s trip, “Take a Zanax,” in hopes of calming her down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 1

FightingHousewives/YouTube

Before the drama that was Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, there were the real OGs of New Jersey. Teresa, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Danielle Staub made the franchise a hit thanks to their old-school Italian ways.

The series was extremely family-centered, which allowed the women to show all facets of their lives. The cast gave way to table flips, Caroline calling Danielle garbage, and a book that got every Bravo fan reading.

The Real Housewives of Dallas – Season 3

Bravo/YouTube

We loved the Real Housewives of Dallas Season 3 with Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, and Kameron Westcott.

This season was all about LeeAnne trying to heal her amygdala, with the women somehow forgetting and forgiving her crazy ways of the season before. This is the season that also gave Bravo pets everywhere, pink, Sparkle Dog Food, yuck.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 2

RealityTVfan/YouTube

It is hard to pick our favorite 90210 casts, but Season 2 stands out. Thanks to the star power of Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Brandi Glanville, and Lisa Vanderpump.

Without a doubt, Brandi’s introduction as a ‘friend of’ transformed the series thanks to her alcohol-fused outbursts. This was the season that also showed Taylor’s marriage to Russell imploding.

The Real Housewives of Orange County – Season 6

throwbackqueen/YouTube

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Orange County was a hard cast to beat, as it featured Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino, Peggy Tanous, and Jeana Keough as a friend.

Some stand-out moments of the season included Tamra throwing wine in Jeana’s face because she wouldn’t stop talking about her divorce from Simon Barney. Gretchen also called Tamra an “evil bitch,” which became a popular quote.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – Season 1

E!/YouTube

Season 1 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was highly anticipated as one of the newest franchises to come on the scene in years. Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah were announced as the new faces, and fans loved the multiple religious aspects of the women.

This was a time when Meredith was likable, Mary revealed her fear of hospital smell, and Jen was starting to show who she really was.

