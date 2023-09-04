Lala Kent Calls Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Filming the ‘Most Difficult’

It was a shock for the Vanderpump Rules cast to start filming Season 11 so soon after the reunion from the previous season. Of course, Bravo executives were eager to capture the aftermath of all that Scandoval drama.

So Season 11 was already an odd one. And of course, the dynamic had drastically changed. VPR maven Lala Kent has been commenting on its challenges since filming began in early summer.

Lala called the summer “wild and strange”

The cast filmed a final trip together to San Francisco. A lot of drama went down, what with Tom Sandoval getting involved in a drunken brawl. But now that it’s over, Lala can breathe a sigh of relief. Indeed, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 1 to celebrate.

“That’s a wrap on season 11. I absolutely love filming Vanderpump Rules. I will say this was one of the most difficult seasons that I have ever been a part of — ever. What a wild and strange summer, but it’s done,” Lala posted to her Stories.

Filming wrapped just in time for Lala to spend her birthday with her daughter, Ocean. She gushed, “So crazy, another one down, and now I get to celebrate the fact that it is my f—king birthday. I’m 33 [and on] September 2nd, I’m going to fly home to my baby tomorrow and just be grateful for this life.”

Reflecting on Randall

Lala seemed more vulnerable in Season 10 when triggered by memories of her ex-fiance. She also alluded to legal issues between herself and her baby’s father, Randall Emmett, regarding custody. The upcoming season could be a step towards healing for Lala who revealed on Amazon Live last month that the group “dynamic” is “strange.”

“I’m also in a very strange place where I am trying to heal and not project my experience onto everybody that I see. I am trying to [be] proactive [and be] a little bit more forgiving, light-hearted, and understanding. That is not a place I have always been super comfortable in,” she said at the time.

