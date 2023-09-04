Taylor Armstrong’s Husband Relieved After Credit Card Lawsuit Dropped, but Tax Bill Looms

Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong got some good news recently. And perhaps that is why she and her husband, John Bluher, were seen out and about in such good spirits at the end of the summer.

Even life in the OC can be challenging at times. But after some troubling legal issues over the summer, businessman John can rest a little easier. As for Taylor, she has her own set of troubles feuding with Fancy Pants Heather Dubrow.

This is not the first time John owed back taxes

RadarOnline got the exclusive on John’s recent legal issues. He was on the receiving end of a $21,456.13 claim from his Capitol One credit card. It seems that businessman stopped paying off the debt on his card.

This claim comes on the heels of a tax lien from the IRS. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the lawyer owes nearly $500k in back taxes.

But on August 10, the credit card case against John was dismissed in Orange County Superior Court. According to the court documents, the case was dismissed with prejudice.

It’s interesting to note that John was also hit with a federal tax lien in December 2019, as previously reported by the same news publication. The couple lived in Eagle County, Colorado at the time and were accused of owing $468,848.18 for 2014 in that state.

Since then, John and Taylor moved to Orange County in 2022. Taylor was cast on RHOC shortly thereafter. She, of course, starred in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during her previous marriage to Russell Armstrong.

Back in real time, John and Taylor were seen out on the town at the end of August. She was visibly dynamic and expressive and toyed with the paparazzi, even teasing the RHOC reunion which has yet to film.

