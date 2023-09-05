Erika Jayne Reveals Recent Phone Call With Tom Girardi

When Erika Jayne joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she kept an aloof demeanor. She gushed about diamonds and all the wealth that her marriage to Tom Girardi got her. Indeed, her ex-husband was a top tier lawyer who made millions in the profession. Arguably, and what is being presented in a court of law, some percentage of the Girardi wealth was ill-gotten gains.

And now that the lid was blown on the entire illusion of her marriage, Erika is speaking more freely on the dynamics of it. Certainly, she alludes to Tom being a hard character. And after the legal woes that her ex-husband’s dealings embroiled her in, it’s interesting to note that the RHOBH star still contacts Tom and has a civil enough relationship to speak on the phone.

Erika shared what she said to Tom

Erika appeared on a recent episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast Two T’s In a Pod, to share updates on her life, including RHOBH, sex, and co-star drama. And the blond beauty revealed a recent phone call she had with her ex-husband.

“He called this morning to ask me how the show was,” Erika revealed.

It was a brief conversation. She simply replied, “‘It was good. I’ll talk to you later.'” Presumably, Erika then left the call.

It was a brief response to Tamra and Teddi’s questions in comparison with other topics Erika spoke about. Perhaps there is simply nothing more to say. Indeed, Tom’s alleged financial ruse cost Erika dearly. Though some claimed that she lacked empathy on the part of alleged defrauded clients.

Meanwhile, the next season is rumored to premiere in November, and Erika is ready to take on Denise Richards. Bring on the drama!

