Brynn Whitfield Slams Bravo Fan for Suggesting She’s an Escort

Consensus shows that fans are loving the new Real Housewives of New York. But with all that attention comes plenty of whispers, and Brynn Whitfield is not exempt from the rumor mill.

Brynn was a welcome inclusion to the RHONY reboot, but as the show’s gone on, many fans have pointed out that what Brynn does for work wasn’t quite clear. Add on top of that her penchant for flirting with older men, and fans had a recipe for accusations.

Rumors began swirling that Brynn was a sugar baby or even an escort. Brynn didn’t take too kindly to the accusations, considering them career erasure. So, she targeted one Instagram account in particular that she felt was perpetuating the claims.

Brynn career and the RHONY edit

Brynn took to her Instagram DMs to reach the account, posting the messages on her story. “Reposting the things about me being an escort or sugar baby is disgusting. You should be ashamed. My CV is 5 pages long and my career is more decorated than most … I can’t help if the edit chooses not to include that.” She blocked Bravo and Botox and asked, “Anyone else wanna get blocked today?”

Brynn also pointed out that she previously expressed disappointment with how her bio wasn’t as career-focused as the other RHONY newbies. It would honestly be fair to say Bravo hasn’t helped Brynn’s case. RHONY hasn’t showcased much of her career, but they certainly have played up her flirty nature. Her own brother’s comments alluded to her being a sugar baby.

Bravo and Botox responded to Brynn’s DM’s on their Instagram story. They denied implying Brynn was an escort, only finding a reposted tweet suggesting Brynn used Seeking Agreement, a dating site for women seeking wealthy men. Bravo and Botox suggested Brynn “purposely used the word ‘escort’ to make herself look like more of a victim.”

However, in any case, Bravo and Botox also apologized. They pointed out that another Bravo account had explicitly used the word “escort” and conceded that Brynn may have confused them. They also pointed out that they enjoyed Brynn on RHONY and only wanted to criticize her fairly.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BRYNN’S CAREER AND HER PORTRAYAL ON THE SHOW?