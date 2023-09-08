Cynthia Bailey Unlikely To Return to RHOA: ‘Nothing Left To Give’

Cynthia Bailey left her mark on Real Housewives of Atlanta. She held a peach for 11 seasons, which is a feat within itself. We watched her marry Peter Thomas under the creepy dinosaur bones. Then the couple divorced.

The model ended up marrying Mike Hill on the show. She had to have that magical wedding date, October 10, 2020. Even though it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding rolled on. Cynthia was the first housewife to get married twice on the show. Sadly, this relationship also ended in divorce. Their divorce was settled in February 2023.

Cynthia is focused on her acting career

Ever since she left RHOA, viewers have been asking when Cynthia’s cheekbones would be making a full-time appearance. She spoke with Page Six during their live Virtual Reali-Tea podcast taping. So, will 50-Cynt be holding a peach in the future?

“I do not see a Housewives return at this point in my life,” she said. “I did 11 long years.” Cynthia continued, “I gave you guys two marriages, two divorces.” Come on Cynthia, the third time is the charm!

She added, “Like, I just don’t have anything else left to give you guys.” But that doesn’t mean that we won’t see Cynthia on Real Housewives. She was a guest on this season of RHOA. And she also filmed some scenes for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cynthia is friends with RHOBH star Sutton Stracke. The ladies are also business partners, as Cynthia has a sustainable bedding line with Sutton Brands.

“I did enjoy being able to pop in on … Atlanta and Beverly Hills because I do have organic relationships with a lot of the ladies after 11 years of being a consistent peach-holder on Atlanta,” Cynthia stated. “It’s good to just be able to come home sometimes.”

These days, Cynthia is focused on her acting endeavors. “I wanted to do something else and I feel like for me, personally, I’m a woman of a certain age. There’s so much more I want to do,” Cynthia explained. “Like, I’ve done Housewives. I can check it off.”

I hope that we see much more of Cynthia as a guest on RHOA and RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 airs Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

