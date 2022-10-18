Cynthia Bailey Shoots Down Claims She May Return To RHOA Anytime Soon; Says She’s “Focused On Acting Career”

Don’t get your hopes up on a Cynthia Bailey Real Housewives return anytime soon. The former peach holder has said she’s really looking forward to focusing on her career and making her way back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta is not on her mind right now.

She tells People, “I really am 100 percent happy and focused on my acting career. I love that I still get to be part of the Bravo family by even being invited to be a part of BravoCon — the NBC family with some of the other shows that I’ve done. I do consider them family.”

Cynthia was a mainstay on RHOA for 10 years showcasing the ups and downs of her marriage to Peter Thomas, her friendship with NeNe Leakes, and then her second marriage to Mike Hill. After announcing their split last week — fans are definitely eager to see 50 Cynt return to our TV screens now more than ever in hopes we’ll get some more details regarding their surprising divorce. But, the supermodel has announced she has different plans. “For now, I really truly feel like this is my next chapter. I’m in my next chapter. This is where I’m at,” she said.

We know the Housewives is a revolving door. Look at Tamra Judge making her way back to the OC after a 2-year “pause”. And Taylor Armstrong was the first Housewife to cross over to a different city after originally holding a diamond on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With that said, Cynthia is open to a possible return in the future.

“I always wanna leave that door open. I don’t know how I’ll feel in a year, you know,” she said. “The show is still around in a year, I’ll never say never — always live in my truth, definitely not right now. I’m good.”

Cynthia was among the few former Bravolebrities that returned to BravoCon 2022 to partake in the shade, drama, and of course, FUN! She’s gracious and always glowing. Not having her on RHOA definitely feels odd — like a piece of the show is missing mainly because she was such a force untouched for over a decade. But I’ll admit it feels good to see her among a sea of other Bravo icons getting the flowers she deserves.

[Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images]