Rumor: Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Wedding Still on Despite Split

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were set to say “I Do” in November. The setting? A destination wedding in Mexico.

Lindsay already had her bridal shower, complete with Summer House co-stars Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Amanda Batula. Lindsay was reportedly in full wedding planning mode. And she was shocked when Carl ended their engagement. “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl,” a source claimed. “He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.”

And, Carl pulled the plug while Bravo cameras rolled. There were rumors that Carl even called production to alert them that he was breaking up with Lindsay. Now, if true, that is cold. And if he called off their relationship, didn’t she deserve to be told in private?

Is Carl and Lindsay’s wedding still on?

There has been a lot of online speculation about Carl and Lindsay from Summer House. I can tell you from an invited guest, the wedding has not been called off, and guests are still planning on attending. #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/txjIhHIOUZ — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) September 7, 2023

BravoBabe shared a theory on Twitter. And I am shaking. “There has been a lot of online speculation about Carl and Lindsay from Summer House. I can tell you from an invited guest, the wedding has not been called off, and guests are still planning on attending. #SummerHouse,” the tweet read.

Of course, this is an unconfirmed rumor. But it is interesting that neither Lindsay nor Carl have issued any type of statement about breaking up. Or canceling their wedding.

In the age of Scandoval, is this just another ploy to boost ratings for Season 8 of Summer House? A shocking breakup followed by a reconciliation just before the wedding festivities? Is that why the couple has been mum on the subject?

I guess we will all need to stay tuned to see what happens next. Carl and Lindsay should say something now that this report is swirling around.

