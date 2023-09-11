Chase Chrisley Says ‘Not a Chance in Hell’ for Reconciliation With Emmy Medders

Chase Chrisley isn’t pulling punches as he honestly addressed his split from ex-fiancée Emmy Medders on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s latest Unlocked podcast. He began civilly enough by saying that he “learned a lot of lessons from the whole experience” despite things not being perfect between them.

But things went downhill from there, with the Nashville realtor, 27, candidly discussing the bumpy road to Splitsville with Emmy, 26, and hinting that a lot happened behind the scenes that people didn’t see and that some “sh*tty sh*t went down.”

Over the hump

Despite things going sour, Chase shared that their relationship wasn’t all bad times. He said the pair mutually agreed to part ways because he has a lot that he’s dealing with and she has a lot she’s dealing with and that “she just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my sh*t.”

But despite what appears to be a crappy end to their relationship, Chase shared with his sister that he was doing great and that things are really good now.

“I’m over the hump,” he said. “It was rough there for a little while, but I’m over it now.” He added that he’s thankful that “God moved her out of my life, and I’m grateful because it clearly was not meant to be.” It sounds like he feels he dodged a bullet.

Chase added that there was a genuine lack of respect in their relationship and that they both made mistakes. And while he was obviously happy to be free of her, he made sure to say that he doesn’t think that Emmy is a “bad person.” He just feels the lack of respect made their relationship impossible.

In the end, Chase said all he could do was “thank God for bringing me through it” and for the valuable lessons he learned.

No chance for reconciliation

Of course, this isn’t the first time the pair has split. The Chrisley Knows Best alumn split with Emmy before, and then they reconciled and eventually got engaged, despite his sister Savannah’s warnings not to rush into an engagement. Looks like big sis knows best this time because everything eventually fell apart.

This time, Chase said the split is for real and forever, and there’s “no chance in hell” the pair would ever work things out again. “I’ve seen too much. I’ve seen true colors,” he explained. “She did some dirty sh*t.”

He added that if her family needed him, he would be there for them, but as much as possible, he wouldn’t even want to be in a room with them or Emmy ever again. He even added the final nail to the coffin by saying that he has begun dating again.

For her part, Emmy has yet to say anything publicly about the split, but she did reveal in a previous Instagram Q&A that she moved to Atlanta to be with family and feels so grateful to be closer to them.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THIS SPLIT IS FINAL? WHAT DO YOU THINK WENT DOWN FOR HIS REACTION TO BE SO VISCERAL?