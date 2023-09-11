Drew Sidora Discusses Her Real Housewives of Atlanta Future

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta featured the end of Drew Sidora’s marriage to Ralph “Tampa” Pittman. Drew’s co-stars were shocked when she filed for divorce.

There were also rumors that Drew and her friend, Ty Young, were actually dating. During the second part of the Season 15 reunion, Shereé Whitfield pulled out some receipts. She claimed that someone left a copy of Drew and Ty’s text messages at her home. “If these are real, which we don’t know they are, they are very incriminating,” host Andy Cohen remarked after reading the messages. Drew started to get emotional.

Is Drew ready to leave RHOA?

Drew was a guest on That Grape Juice’s podcast. Of course, she was asked about how she felt about returning to RHOA.

“I feel like this season was enough on a lot of fronts and for a lot of reasons. I don’t know what the future holds,” Drew explained.

She continued, “I really want to focus on my music, I really am enjoying that journey.” Maybe it is time for Drew to pursue her acting passion and her music.

“I’m enjoying getting back in front of the camera and doing what I’ve always done my whole entire life. I’m just, I feel at home when I’m on set and when I’m creating characters,” she said. “So, I really don’t know.”

It sounds like Drew is done with the drama. “I’m not excited to return back because of what’s happening right now. I feel like sometimes you have to take a personal moment in life to pay attention to what’s important,” Drew shared. “And I think my family, my children is what is important for me in doing things that really fulfill me.”

Maybe Drew will bow out early. Rumors are swirling that RHOA might be getting the reboot treatment. We will have to wait and see what happens to the RHOA franchise and its peaches.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DREW WILL LEAVE RHOA? DO YOU THINK SHE SHOULD CONTINUE ACTING AND PURSUING MUSIC?