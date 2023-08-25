Drew Sidora and Ty Young ‘Vibing’ Amid Romance Rumors

For the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Drew Sidora promised in her tagline that she was trading in the “gaslight” for the “spotlight.” But, as the season has played out, we’re still determining who is being gaslit. Is it Drew, her ex Ralph Pittman, or the audience watching at home? At this point, it’s hard to tell.

As Season 15 winds down, the trailers have teased a shocking rumor that Drew started dating former WNBA player, Ty Young, right around the same time things fell apart with Ralph. Typically, we wouldn’t bat an eye at someone moving on shortly after their marriage crumbled. But, the fact that Drew spent this entire season fighting tooth and nail that she would never kiss a woman makes this story one of Drew’s strangest yet.

Rasheeda Frost, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, has thrown in her two cents about Drew and Ty’s relationship. According to her, something is going down between the RHOA star and the former WNBA player.

What’s going on with Drew?

In a recent episode of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-tea podcast, Rasheeda sat down and spilled some major tea on Drew. She’s close to the RHOA circle, so Rasheeda was asked about the cheating rumors surrounding Drew and Ty. She definitely didn’t deny them.

“Obviously, it’s some vibing going on,” Rasheeda teased before clarifying that she tries to mind her own business regarding other people’s lives.

As Housewives viewers, we can’t help but be nosey regarding Drew’s personal life. However, it’s been a tangled mess of stories since she came on the show. It’s hard to tell what’s true and what’s fake. That’s why her castmates are always accusing her of “acting” on RHOA. This latest twist to the story adds even more confusion. When it comes to these Ty rumors, she’s going to have a lot of explaining to do at the reunion.

Although Rasheeda confirmed that there’s “vibing going on,” the exact dynamic of Drew and Ty’s relationship remains unclear. Are they going to be walking down the aisle by the end of the year, or are they just platonic besties? Either way, Rasheeda explained that she just wants them to be happy.

“All I say to people is, ‘Listen, life is short.’ We could wake up tomorrow, and it could be something going on out of all of our control and you want to be happy at the end of the day,” Rasheeda shared. “And I think what everybody’s goal should be is to find that happy space.”

Rasheeda’s right — everyone should find that happy place. But we also want to see Drew explain her way through these rumors. Perhaps she can find the right balance of happiness and transparency.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

