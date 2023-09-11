Rumor: Tom Sandoval Banned From Schwartz & Sandy’s by Co-Owner Greg

While Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules filmed after the betrayal known as Scandoval, fans wondered if the cast would stand by their words from the Season 10 reunion. You know, basically treating Tom Sandoval like a pariah and never filming with him again.

Naturally, production began and things started popping off. Sandoval was creeping into fan photos and we saw him hanging out with co-stars. But there is one guy who will never EVER forgive Tom for his naughty ways. In fact, this man didn’t like Sandoval before he decided to become the #1 douche in the group. Allegedly, Schwartz & Sandy’s part-owner Greg Morris is not the one and won’t even let Tom look inside the joint.

Is Tom banned from his own bar??

A source shared some scoop to Deuxmoi and @stephwithdadeets on TikTok and did a breakdown of the info. A Bravo fan hit up Schwartz & Sandy’s, Greg was there and in a chatty mood. Apparently, Greg had enough of the white nail polish and banned Sandoval from the property.

And it looks like we won’t see much of the bar in Season 11 because Greg refused to sign the filming contract! Allegedly. Not even Lisa Vanderpump with her Jedi mind tricks could persuade Greg to allow production inside the restaurant. He even whipped the contract out as proof. That said, how do you ban a co-owner from his own spot?

Here’s the icing on the cake. Bethenny Frankel also reached out to Greg. ALLEGEDLY. I have no idea what he’s about to add to the reality television reckoning, but it will probably not favor Sandoval in any manner. Also, it sounds like Beth has become the ambulance chaser of unscripted TV, so good for her I guess.

But back to Greg. The fact that he wouldn’t allow filming inside Schwartz & Sandy’s would mean half of Sandoval’s storyline is out the door. Because Rachel Leviss gave the show a big middle finger, Sandy essentially has nothing to do but apologize to people on a loop for his content.

Not all heroes wear capes, my friends. Stay tuned.

