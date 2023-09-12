Kim Zolciak Celebrates Casino Win Despite Divorce and Money Troubles

The tables seem to have turned on Kim Zolciak, but she seems entirely oblivious to the fact. Then again, for her, ignorance might be bliss. Earlier this year, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Kroy Biermann, announced their plans to divorce one another.

It wasn’t altogether too shocking once fans found out their circumstances. Reportedly, the two owed the IRS over a million dollars. From there, things just got messier, with reports of the police being called, wigs being sold, and online shops being commandeered. Then, one day, it all just came to an end.

The divorce saga was over with both parties expressing their desire to make things work. The amicability didn’t last long. Recently, Kroy made it known that he planned to divorce again, and he had no intention of backing down. Kim, however, continued to suggest they were still just making things work. And that delusion might explain her recent behavior.

Kim flashes Benjamins in the casino

Photo Credit: @kimzbiermann via Instagram

On September 11, Kim posted an Instagram Story with her friend, Brian Brady. Kim tagged him and wrote “Cha Cha Chibggggggg,” as Brian flashed a few $100 bills at the camera. She meant “cha-ching,” of course, imitating the sound of a cash register. The background had various casino machines visible, albeit unclearly.

Kim’s behavior was rightfully baffling to those who’ve followed her saga. It was one thing to go to the casino in the first place, but to post the trip on Instagram amid her costly divorce? During the first divorce saga, Kroy accused Kim of a gambling addiction, and with this story as proof, he might not be off the mark.

The display was extra absurd on Kim’s part considering headlines recently surrounding the pair’s ordeal with the sale of their house. Kroy reportedly begged Kim to agree to sell the house as they continue to face mounting financial struggles, but Kim has allegedly been dodging the issue entirely.

