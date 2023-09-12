Tom Sandoval Rumored To Be Dating Russian Actress Lika Osipova

As part of the fallout of Scandoval, everyone became obsessed with whether the Vanderpump Rules trio was dating again. Fans know that Ariana Madix would eventually get together with Daniel Wai while Rachel Leviss would just try to enjoy the single life for a while.

But Tom Sandoval faced particular scrutiny on reentering the dating field, and with good reason. VPR followers feared for whichever woman might be linked to Tom next. And some hated Tom so much that they took that hatred to unwarranted degrees.

When Tom was linked to a Texas influencer, Karlee Hale, the internet doxed her. Tom’s link to Karlee sort of fell off. But now, he’s been linked to another blonde, Lika Osipova. Or, as she’s known professionally, Lisa O.

Tom and Lika spotted at her restaurant

On September 10, Daily Mail obtained pictures of Tom apparently on a date with his new rumored flame. The two were photographed arriving at Lika’s restaurant and hookah lounge, Bottega Taboo, in West Hollywood. They arrived in Tom’s black Mercedes, and they were also photographed leaving together. Tom reportedly opened the passenger door for his date.

However, the duo’s date night wasn’t the first time they’d been implicated. On September 2, a gown-clad Lika posted a photo on Instagram with Tom in a tuxedo as the two attended a party in San Francisco. Things must’ve gone well for the two at the party considering they got together again.

One thing to note about Lika is just how accomplished she is. On top of founding more than one Russian-American beauty and talent show, Lika obtained a master’s degree in linguistics and philology. Her achievements also include the Role Model of the Year award from the Russian Advisory Board. All that is to say, she’s way too good for Tom, as most women are.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

