Why It Might Have Been Good For Ariana Madix to Sit Out VPR Season 11

Ariana Madix has had one hell of a year. It’s included multiple highs and lows that, for the most part, have all been caught on camera. In March, the Vanderpump Rules star learned that her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had had an ongoing affair with one of her close friends, Rachel Leviss. Naturally, Ariana was livid at what had transpired. However, she seemed to jump head-first into work instead of taking a step back.

Ariana has already filmed Vanderpump Rules Season 11 with the rest of the cast. But she probably would have benefitted from a break from reality TV.

Ariana Has a New Boyfriend

Soon after Scandoval broke, Ariana was spotted with Daniel Wai, a personal trainer from New York City. The duo were first linked back in April when they were caught smooching at Coachella. It had only been a month since Ariana learned of the affair. However, she seemed to be moving on after meeting Daniel at her friend’s wedding in Mexico.

Ariana hasn’t revealed much about her new relationship, but hinted that she enjoys being with a person who is nice and kind. While we aren’t sure if Daniel will appear on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana should definitely take it slow and cherish the private time with her new beau. After such a devastating end to her previous relationship, it might have been smart to step back from the show to heal.

Something About Her

A step back from VPR would also allow Ariana to concentrate on her new venture with Katie Maloney. Running a business is hard work, especially when it is an eatery. Sleepless nights and long days go into the entire process, as fans have watched their dreams unfold regarding their sandwich shop. Instead of worrying about her call time for shooting each day, Ariana could have put all her energy into making the business the best it can be.

A Much Needed Break From Tom

(Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It is called a breakup because it is broken. So, who in their right mind wants to spend time around a toxic ex? Choosing to jump back into filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 meant that Ariana would have to come face-to-face with the worm that is Tom. Ariana once stated that she would not film scenes with her ex. However, she has been caught filming group interactions. No matter how much of a happy face she might be putting on, having to be around someone who almost broke you takes a toll.

If Ariana had decided to sit Season 11 out, she could have adequately processed everything that happened to her and made decisions based on her own needs, not producers. The former couple still very much live in the same Valley Village home, which has already created enough attention. It would have been a better idea if Ariana had gotten all her ducks in a row, sold the house, and moved on without cameras following her.

Ariana Hasn’t Been Alone

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

As stated above, Ariana needs time to fall back in love with herself. But with a new boyfriend, new business, and an ex-boyfriend always around, it’s probably been hard for her to do that. Ariana may have received tons of opportunities like endorsements and new shows to star in. But these don’t replace the hole in her heart. Ariana also probably needed time to address her anger. Fans will recall she lashed out at both Rachel and Tom during the Season 10 reunion, which wasn’t exactly the best look for her.

However, with the support of her close friends and family, Ariana is picking up the pieces day by day. While we think it may not have been a good idea to return to Vanderpump Rules, Ariana does know what she is doing, so let’s at least hope she asked Bravo for a considerable raise. Only time will tell if Season 11 could have been a success without her. There is also a huge possibility that this will be the series’ last season, so maybe she just wanted to go out with a bang.

