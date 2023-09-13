Dolores Catania Praises ‘Princess’ Teresa Giudice While Teasing RHONJ Season 14

What is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania doing if she isn’t lifting up Teresa Giudice? We get it, Teresa can do no wrong in the eyes of Dolores and there is no one more perfect than Joe Gorga’s sister.

Amid filming of RHONJ Season 14, Dolores found herself on the pink carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Fox News caught up with her for a very brief chat. According to Dolo, regardless of what you might be hearing, fans shouldn’t be concerned because there will be drama in New Jersey this season.

All bow to Princess Teresa

In the clip, Dolores said viewers won’t be “disappointed” “at all” by what has gone down so far in production. From what we understand, there has already been a charity softball game where things went awry.

Tre isn’t speaking to Joe or Melissa Gorga and Joe didn’t invite Tre to his birthday party. That’s fine, we’ve been seeing this for 12 seasons already, what’s one more… Also, Jackie Goldschneider has allegedly gone Team Tre Stump Hugger, so at least she’ll have some new fans by osmosis.

Dolores also reflected on Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Thankfully Dina Manzo bowed out so Dolores was able to attend in the 11th hour. Dolo said the ceremony was “everything” and Teresa was “everything.” I often wonder if Dolores receives a yearly stipend for the massive amount of praise she shows Tre.

She continued commenting on the wedding saying it was “what [Teresa] deserved,” which is guess is a nice way of saying Tre deserved sweating in the August heat under 20 pounds of fake hair. All of that aside, Dolores said Tre was a total “princess” and it was a “real romantic wedding.”

Get ready New Jersey friends, it’s all happening and Season 14 filming remains in progress.

