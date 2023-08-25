Ariana Madix Explains Why She’s STILL Living With Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix’s living situation came up in the conversation that Rachel Leviss had with Bethenny Frankel last week. It’s unclear why. Rachel has no business having an opinion on the matter, yet there she went, speaking about the fact that the Something About Her co-owner is still living under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

To add insult to injury, Bethenny suggested that Ariana was gifted “millions of dollars of brand deals” that could ensure her moving out and getting a new place. Rachel parroted the same idea.

So Ariana took an energetic minute to clap back at both parties for their misguided comments about her financial situation.

Ariana is “taking care” of herself

Ariana went on Scheana Shay’s podcast Friday to respond to Bethenny and Rachel. First off, the Vanderpump Rules star refuses to “f*ck [herself] over” because Sandoval cheated with Rachel.

“I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away. I’m taking care of myself,” Ariana clarified.

The Single AF Cocktails author is leaning on “financial advisers, a lawyer, an accountant [and] all kinds of people helping make the best decisions.” Since she is still paying a mortgage on the home she bought with Sandoval in 2019, it’s imperative that she refrains from “squandering [her] financial future and stability,” on emotional decisions.

Further, Ariana denied being wealthy and denied being “Scrooge McDuck.”

“I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive. A lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get [it],” she explained.

As far as the actual living situation, Ariana has made it clear for months that she does not cross paths with her ex-boyfriend. They also communicate through a mediator to side-step any confrontations when they are both in the house.

Ariana explained, “I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment … I stay in my own little zone.”

Her door stays “locked just in case.” Ariana added, “I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f—k when he comes in that door … Yes, we’re in the same house, but I don’t have to think about [him].”

The Vanderpump Rules cast is currently filming for Season 11.

