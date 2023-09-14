Vicki Gunvalson Blasts Teddi Mellencamp on Watch What Happens Live

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson is the Cher of Real Housewives. She’s not going away and despite being let go in 2020, Vicki will always pop up every once in a while. Also, apologies to Cher for that comparison.

Vicki has made no secret of her desire to return to RHOC. She’s been featured on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but you know she really wants that orange back. Tamra Judge managed to return and it’s been a thorn in Vicki’s side. But Vicki tends to have a lot of thorns, including Tammy Sue’s podcast co-host.

As one who has no filter, Vicks also has no love for Teddi Mellencamp. She’s quite possessive and Tammy Sue recently called John Mellencamp’s daughter her BFF. Well, Vicki appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Tamra and Shannon Beador – and once again Vicks let her true feelings fly. Time to duck and cover for Teddi.

The Teddi Mellencamp of it all

As Andy Cohen tried to manage the Drunk Amigas, games had to be played. He knew how to trigger Vicki and did so without mercy. During a session of Truth or Your Amigas Take a Shot – a funfilled activity involving alcohol – Andrew asked Vicki and Shannon to judge Teddi’s annoying factor “on a scale of 1 to 10.”

While the entire viewing audience began screaming “10!!!” from the safety of their homes, Vicki said, “I do not like her, so give me a shot.” In a relatable moment, Vicks wound up giving Teddi a 10 out of 10.

Shannon said, “I really like Teddi. She’s been nice to me. I’m going to give her a 1.” Keep in mind Shannon has no dog in this fight. But Vicki is the big dog and Teddi took her favorite toy.

Andy continued to stir the pot with another game asking the ladies to name the “rudest ‘Housewife’ from another city.” Vicki wasted no time weirdly shouting out Teddi’s name. I mean, how much rent is Teddi paying to live in Vicki’s brain, come on ma’am, move on.

Tammy Sue and Shannon weren’t too pleased with Vicki’s antics, but at least the antics are predictable.

The beef basically started when Tamra took a podcast gig with anyone other than Vicki. But the technical start of the beef was when Vicki talked smack about Teddi. Then Teddi asked where Vicki was on January 6, which everyone thought was … well, funny because it was. But Vicki took great offense at the question and has been after Teddi ever since.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TEDDI CARES IF VICKI HATES HER? IS IT TIME FOR VICKI TO RETIRE FROM BRAVO?