Rachel Leviss ‘Leaving Behind Toxic People’ After Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval may not be over his “friend” Rachel Leviss, but she is most definitely done with him. Scandoval ignited when Sandoval had an affair with Rachel behind longtime love Ariana Madix’s back. Ariana promptly dumped him.

Now Sandoval complained because Rachel blocked him on Instagram after he sent her a birthday greeting. And he called her “a bit thirsty.” Meanwhile, Sandoval is dehydrated.

Rachel decided to leave her ex in her rear view. People has the scoop.

Goodbye, toxic Tom

A source explained, “Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months. She checked out of the Meadows Trauma Therapy Center in July and has had zero contact with him since sometime in June.”

The insider continued, “Rachel made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely and despite his attempts of writing and calling, she ceased communications with him while in the trauma therapy center.” Good for her.

“She spent months at the facility doing nothing but taking accountability for her actions and learning what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies,” the source said. “A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

The insider also pointed out that Sandoval “can’t keep [Rachel’s] name out of his mouth.” Rachel isn’t the only ex-girlfriend that chatty Sandoval was talking about. He has also mentioned voting for Ariana while she competes on Dancing with the Stars.

Since Rachel decided not to return to Pump Rules, she has zero reason to interact with Sandoval. I’m glad that she is making decisions based on what is best for her mental health. And Sandoval doesn’t fit in that category.

