Shep Rose Promises Things Will Get Better With Taylor Ann Green

As of the Season 9 premiere of Southern Charm, Taylor Ann Green is still furious with her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose. That may change when her hook-up with Austen Kroll comes to light, but in the meantime, the spotlight is very much on Taylor and her failed relationship with Shep.

So much so, Taylor is still reeling from the revelation that Shep tried to cheat on her while they were still a couple. Co-star Craig Conover took a lot of heat from Taylor during the premiere about covering for his friend.

As emotions boil over, we have to wonder when the exes will move on from each other. However, as Southern Charm fans have seen, the toxicity between Madison LeCroy and Austen never ends. And she’s married to someone else now.

Shep said his relation with Taylor wasn’t “a Disney movie”

After viewers witnessed Taylor calling Shep “a f*cked up human being,” Shep told The Messenger that more tranquil times are ahead.

“Without spoiling too much, I will always be supportive and care for her, and I think that’s abundantly clear this season,” Shep told the news publication at a recent Bravo event.

“I just think that she was … and totally still is an important part of my life. Her family, I’m very close with,” he explained.

It seems that Taylor’s hook up with Austen did not have a profound effect on Shep. It is nice to hear that he does take Taylor into regard still, despite having broken up.

Perhaps a new aspect of friendship will evolve as the show continues. In the meantime, there is plenty of drama and emotional fallout from Taylor’s hook-up with Austen.

Shep concluded the interview by saying, “Not everything is a fairy tale, it turns out. Turns out, this isn’t a Disney movie.”

No, but it is reality TV.

Catch Southern Charm Thursday at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF TAYLOR’S EMOTIONS ON THE SOUTHERN CHARM PREMIERE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHEP’S PROMISE THAT THINGS WILL GET BETTER?