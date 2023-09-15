Tamra Judge Slams ‘Mean’ Sutton Stracke After Erika Jayne Vegas Shade

Ever since Tamra Judge made her way back to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season, she’s taken every opportunity to screech that high-pitched screech, particularly when she’s shrieking at Jenn Pedranti about her allegedly skanky gym rat boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. This unsavory behavior isn’t out of character for Tamra. See: every other season she’s ever been on.

Tamra recently called The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke “mean,” which is rich as hell coming from the likes of Tamra “just threw a napkin in someone’s face at Nobu” Judge. It all went down because of Sutton’s comments about her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency.

Tamra took to her podcast to call Sutton out

Tamra starts in on Sutton at the 18:50 mark

On the September 14 episode of Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, the conversation turned toward Sutton’s shady response in an interview when she was asked if she’d be in the audience of Erika’s show, Bet It All On Blonde. Sutton joked about the bargain basement ticket prices and said she was “very busy this fall,” implying she wouldn’t be going to see it.

Erika appeared on Two Ts just a few weeks ago, so Tamra must’ve felt a little protective over her and decided to go in on Sutton. She reprimanded her for being unsupportive of Erika’s efforts to pick herself up in the wake of the Tom Girardi of it all.

“I think Sutton was being very shady and rude, and I don’t like this at all … that is so rude of her to do that. Like Erika has picked herself up, like trying to rebuild everything that she has lost, and I would hope even if you don’t like her on the cast, you’d be happy for her… shame on you, Sutton, that was mean.”

Teddi took the Sutton griping further

As is usually the case on Two Ts, Teddi cosigned Tamra’s sentiments and then pushed down on Sutton further. She said that she finds Sutton inauthentic and she should just let her asshole flag fly instead of playing the victim when called out.

“Sutton be who are and if you’re an asshole, be an asshole, but quit pandering to Twitter all of the time.”

Well, it looks like Sutton won’t be hitting up Two Ts anytime soon, but we will be seeing her when Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hits Bravo, probably in November 2023.

