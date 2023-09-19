Why We’re Stoked to See Tom Schwartz on Winter House Season 3

Brr, it’s cold in here; there must be some Winter House in the atmosphere! And with that, Bravo viewers are getting ready to acclimate from the Montauk beaches to the slopes of Vermont for a third season of the hit spin-off. Packing away our bikinis and unboxing our cozy blankets is just what we need for these long winter months.

Now, along with some fan favorites from Summer House, there will also be cast members from Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, and Family Karma. But one reality TV veteran fans are intrigued to see is Tom Schwartz.

Tom has been the easygoing surfer dude who gives off California vibes. Maybe it’s the 70s wardrobe or the fact that he likes to relax with the help of shrooms. Whatever the reason, Tom has been an enigma for some time.

Even though some viewers may feel that he rarely has a good storyline, this could be his year to really branch out and make a name for himself, forever refusing to ride in the sidecar of life. Here’s why we’re actually looking forward to seeing Tom Schwartz on Winter House Season 3.

I’m Just Ken; I mean Tom

The TomTom co-owner has embraced his Ken phase of life thanks to his platinum blonde locks that actually look horrible. Anywhere else, and Tom would still not be a 10 with his new look. However, it shows his metamorphosis has begun as like any ordinary girl (guy) going through a breakup. Everyone knows, the first thing you change is your hair. As a cast member on the new season of Winter House, it will be nice to see Tom as a single dude not attached to Katie Maloney.

Will he charm the pants of some of his roomies, or is he just an awkward former model? This burning question will finally be able to be answered thanks to his place in the house. Even though his ex had a few choice words for him, Tom doesn’t seem like a bad catch if you’re into a Beta who, at times, seems spineless. Tom could slowly start to come out of his shell and reveal that he has multiple layers to himself.

Tom Is No Longer in the Shadow of Tom Sandoval

(Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

For years, Schwartz has been the sidekick to the leading man, Tom Sandoval. Both got their start in Florida as models. However, it was apparent that Sandoval was often the mouthpiece for both of them, as he came across as more aggressive regarding decision-making issues. Schwartz’s inner light has been snuffed out thanks to his friendship with Sandoval, and honestly, it’s a bit sad. A true friendship shouldn’t highlight one over the other or be a dictatorship. After Scandoval broke, it was clear that Schwartz was backed into a corner as he tried to support his cheating bro, but even Schwartz had his limits.

It will be very interesting to see what Schwartz says about the entire cheating ordeal. Until now, he has kept his opinions to himself mainly due to a friendship gag order Sandoval placed on him when the fallout began. Schwartz undoubtedly has his own ideas and a different point of view that he hasn’t shared. The fact that Schwartz will no longer have a safety blanket is going to be a significant game changer.

Who Is Tom?

(Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

Tom being cast on Winter House is a blessing in disguise since, finally, viewers will be able to get to know the Vanderpump Rules star on his own, uninhibited by his former wife or friends. Honestly, Tom is funny, like really funny. The Winter House trailer showed Tom joking about his roommate, Katie Flood, saying, “Katie’s so hot, but I could never hook up with someone named Katie. This is the universe fu*king with me. It’s a good joke.”

The chance to appear solo will most likely be a great move for the bar owner, especially if VPR ends after Season 11. If Tom does well at replacing Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, it could solidify him another spot on a popular reality TV show, meaning he will still get a paycheck or two from Bravo. Everyone loves an underdog story, and maybe, just maybe, Tom can redeem himself after years of throwing drinks, siding with Sandoval, and just being a typical douche canoe.

