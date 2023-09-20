Shannon Beador Blasted ‘Inaccurate’ Drinking Problem Accusations Before Arrest

Words can come back to bite you in the ass sometimes. Shannon Beador’s ass must be smarting this week, because she’s said some things both on and off The Real Housewives of Orange County that have proven her to be pretty hypocritical in the wake of her September 16 DUI and hit-and-run arrest.

Shannon vs. Gina Kirschenheiter has been a recurring match-up across several seasons of RHOC. Both Shannon’s close amiga Tamra Judge and Gina have accused her of having a drinking problem in recent episodes. Ironically, Shannon denied having a problem with alcohol in an interview with Us Weekly, just a few days before being arrested and charged with two alcohol-related misdemeanors.

Shannon called claims about her drinking problem ‘inaccurate’

Shannon has never let us forget that she helped Gina deal with a DUI in 2019. Footage was shown of Shannon boasting that if she hadn’t helped Gina with the legal mess, CPS might’ve entered the equation. That was just a few episodes ago.

When Shannon was confronted about it, she completely denied saying anything of the sort. Gina then alleged in a confessional that “Shannon says sh*t, and then she wants to pretend that she didn’t do it, and if you can say things that are that f*cking hurtful and not even remember you said it, you need to go f*cking check yourself into rehab.”

Shannon deflected the “inaccurate” accusation in her September 13 interview after that episode aired, replying “let’s look at other people on the show this season who’ve been drinking a lot.”

Vicki Gunvalson blamed editing for how much drinking appears on the show

Vicki Gunvalson was also sitting in on the interview. She added that it’s hard for viewers to judge how much cast members are drinking due to the show’s encouragement of alcohol and the way it’s edited.

“The show, I hate to say it, does promote having fun and some alcohol. And we can control what we put in our body … It’s just when you film seven hours in a day and one [hour] of it or a half hour of it is whooping it up on a high level, that’s what they’re going to show because that’s fun.”

Vicki also defended Shannon’s drinking

Vicki then took up for her amiga, asserting that Shannon “knows how to whoop it up” for the show. However, Vicki said that whooping shouldn’t get to be used as a “storyline” against her.

How about now, Vicki? Can the other ladies use Shannon’s un-filmed night of drunken vehicular mayhem as a storyline? We don’t know if Shannon will return to RHOC after all of this. If she does, she’ll surely have to walk back her claim of not having a drinking problem. The proof is in the pavement.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SHANNON’S DRINKING WAS A PROBLEM EVEN BEFORE HER DUI?