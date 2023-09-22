Shannon Beador’s DUI Was on the Anniversary of Her Former Marriage to Ex-Husband David

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has hit a rough patch. And someone’s house and bushes, too. Shannon was under the influence and crashed her car into a house. Some bushes paid the ultimate price. Unfortunately, her beloved dog Archie was along for this ride.

After hitting the house, Shannon drove away and parked in the middle of the road. She pretended to walk Archie when the police arrived. But she was arrested and eventually charged with two misdemeanors: DUI and hit-and-run. She sustained a broken arm and some facial injuries.

While she is recuperating, Shannon is planning on staying with friends. One of those friends is her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. As you may recall, John dumped his ex right after filming for Season 17 wrapped.

It also appeared that Shannon was at John’s house right before the accident. In fact, neighbors claimed that the duo was “loudly arguing” at John’s home right before Shannon drove away. The date of the crash was September 16, 2023. And according to The Daily Dish, Shannon walked down the aisle with David Beador on September 16, 2000.

Could it be a coincidence? Yes. Or maybe it figured into the alleged argument that John and Shannon had that night. Of course, none of this is verified. It is just very interesting.

David and Shannon had a tumultuous relationship at best. He cheated on her, but they decided to work through it. In the end, they separated after 17 years of wedded misery. After going to war over custody of their daughters and spousal support, their divorce was finalized in 2019.

There is speculation that John and Shannon are dating again. John has denied this, and he also denied that they argued the night of her car crash.

But one thing is very clear. Shannon needs to make better choices when picking out her next boyfriend.

You can catch Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

