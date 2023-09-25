Is Jenna Lyons Engaged to Girlfriend Cass Bird?

UPDATE: Jenna Lyons and Cass Bird are NOT engaged according to sources.

Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons is one of the most fascinating cast members on the reboot. She has a hatred of dill. And her confessionals are always amusing.

Jenna has been open and vulnerable about her genetic condition, incontinentia pigment. The disease affects hair, teeth, and skin. Jenna went to Anguilla ahead of her RHONY co-stars to tan because she was so self-conscious.

One thing that Jenna decided not to share on the show was her love life. She has been dating photographer Cass Bird. But it looks like Jenna just made a public announcement.

Is Jenna engaged to Cass?

Jenna shared a photo with Cass on her Instagram. In the snuggly snap, there is a large diamond on Jenna’s finger. She captioned the photo, “I’ll take the French fries and steak au poivre (heart emoji) Paris @cassblackbird.”

Of course, the couple received plenty of love in the comments. Bravo’s own Andy Cohen posted, “Mazel Tov!” Erin Lichy said, “Lovers in Paris… so happy for you both.” Sai De Silva wrote, “Congratulations my love.”

“JFL (heart emoji) CFB,” Jessel Taank wrote. She was referencing Jenna’s nickname, “Jenna F—king Lyons.” Although there is no word on how Brynn Whitfield is taking the news. She had a flirty crush on Jenna on the show.

In July 2023, Jenna and Cass went public. Jenna wore the sparkler at New York Fashion Week.

If Jenna is indeed engaged, this will be her second marriage. From 2002 until 2011, Jenna was married to Vincent Mazeau. They share one son, Beckett. Cass shares a daughter and son with Ali Bird, her ex-girlfriend.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

