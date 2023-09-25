Tom Sandoval Claims He’s Single, Despite Romance Rumors

Vanderpump Rules villain Tom Sandoval’s former flame Rachel Leviss recently blocked him on Instagram. She is moving on from the Scandoval cheating saga. But that doesn’t mean Sandoval is all by himself. He has been linked to some other women recently. He was repeatedly linked to singer Tii. Pump Rules alum Billie Lee introduced them.

And Sandoval was recently seen on a date with Lika Osipova, a Russian actress. But now the VPR star is revealing his current romantic status.

Sandoval is single

Tom attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023 in Vegas. “I am single, yes,” Sandoval told Extra. “Dating in general is awkward as it is. It’s just weird.” If you are well-known as a manipulative cheater, it must be incredibly awkward. My heart bleeds.

He continued, “It feels like a job interview, I don’t usually like to go on dates unless I know them already. I would rather hang out with them and like their friends, see who they surround themselves with … see how they act when they get drunk, then later go out on dates,” he added. Well, it worked for Sandoval with Rachel.

When asked about living in the same house with his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, Sandoval made a joke. “Oh, yeah, we are super chummy. In fact, she is over there — Ariana, say hi! Just kidding,” Sandoval said.

After Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Rachel for months, I give her credit for not moving out. “We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to co-exist, y’know … It’s gonna be a slow process,” Sandoval remarked. “We will handle it the best we can.”

Sandoval takes on a new challenge

Sandoval joined the cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “Feeling like most of the world hates your guts, so that really made me want get away, get out there, unplug … just focus on literally what’s in front of me,” he explained.

Since Sandoval recently celebrated five months of sobriety, he is experiencing a different Las Vegas. “Without drinking, I tend to get more adventurous, wanting to bounce around.”

When asked where he wants to see everyone one year from today, Sandoval had a surprising response. “I just want everyone to be happy,” he stated. He admitted that he and Ariana will probably still be cohabitating in their house. So, will he be speaking to Ariana by then?

“I don’t know. You just have to wait and see. The season’s coming up,” Sandoval stated. “I can’t talk too much about it.” While we are waiting for Season 11 of Pump Rules to return, you can catch Sandoval on Special Forces.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test premieres on Sept. 25 at 9/8c on Fox.

