Tom Sandoval’s PDA With Rumored Girlfriend, Despite Denying Romance

Despite well, pretty much everything we know about Tom Sandoval, he continues to find women who aren’t completely repulsed by him. But as the Vanderpump Rules star’s Scandoval fades further into the rearview, it seems he’s really been out and about and playing the field lately.

Just two days ago, Tom was seen out on a date with Russian actress Lika Osipova. Nothing lasts forever, though, and yesterday, TMZ spotted Tom being affectionate with aspiring singer Tii. He’s already been linked to Tii before, after they met through their mutual friend, VPR alum Billie Lee. Could Tom have finally found his lifelong pen and battery replenisher Ms. Right?

Tom and Tii tightly held hands while walking in WeHo

Tom and Tii were papped leaving a West Hollywood bar together in the wee hours of Monday, September 11. The two walked hand-in-hand, fingers fully intertwined, and were apparently heading back to Tom’s apartment. Looks like he’s beginning to move on from the Valley Village house he still owns with ex, Ariana Madix. Whether Tom’s pad is outfitted with super rad galaxy lights, or if the two took “some mushrooms together and watched the sunrise” is unclear.

Between his Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras shows, his appearance on Special Forces, his very photographed “dates,” and his rumored stint on the upcoming season of The Masked Singer, we’ve been seeing an awful lot of Sandy lately. Hopefully, it’s all in an attempt to up his money game and finally pay back his mom’s retirement money he borrowed to invest in Schwartz and Sandy’s.

We’ll get to bear witness to even more of his extra-ness once VPR returns to Bravo in 2024.

