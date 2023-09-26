Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Remains Empty After Delays

If you were looking forward to visiting Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s new gourmet sandwich shop, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The opening date has, once again, been pushed back.

The U.S. Sun obtained new photos that show Something About Her in West Hollywood still empty. It comes after the sandwich joint faced city permit problems.

The building work requirements have been completed, including removing the awning and demolishing the patio. However, the signage is still not up, and now the windows and doors are currently covered in cream-colored blinds.

Not quite opening day

The photos also show that the inside decor is complete, and the shop apparently has a payment system in place. But, it still looks like an abandoned business with no construction workers at the site for over a month while the project hit pause.

Fans have been excited because, for months, Katie and Ariana have been teasing the opening of the business. They made a pretty penny on selling the business merchandise without selling a single sandwich.

At this point, some wonder if the shop will open or is only being used for filming. It wouldn’t be far-fetched, although that would be disappointing on the heels of all the promo.

Teasing on TikTok

In August, the Parisian-style cafe was teased on TikTok as Katie and Ariana posed with partner and chef Penny Davidi and a table full of menu tasters, including Tom Schwartz (yes, Katie’s ex-husband), Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

The friends who had just tasted the sandwiches gave their seal of approval, while the girls captioned the video: “Perfection takes time,” perhaps alluding to the fact that the cafe wasn’t set to open any time soon.

Chef Penny had previously talked about pushing back the opening date as the shop worked on meeting the city’s building requirements.

But she didn’t seem worried. Back in July, Penny claimed they were planning three special openings for the business. However, fast forward to September, and we have yet to see a single one.

Guess we’ll just have to wait to get our special celebrity sandwiches.

