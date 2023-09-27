Heather Gay on Fixing Her Friendship With Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose is reaching new levels of unreasonable behavior on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. It seems that she has a vendetta against Meredith Marks and is causing drama at every turn on the cast trip to Palm Springs. Promoting Angie K. has not been the best idea for her relationship with her cousin, Heather Gay.

So while Whitney is seemingly burning bridges at all turns, Heather is thinking about reconciliation. And recently revealed that their relationship is doing better in real time. But it can’t be easy to watch the pot-stirring debacle of late.

Heather feels “love” with Whitney

In lieu of that, Andy Cohen had Heather on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. He managed to sneak in a question about Whitney after a fan asked Heather if she thought RHOSLC co-stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith would ever have a friendship as they did before.

Heather responded that while she doesn’t think the friendship could ever be fully recovered she did, “think they will be able to repair a really good functional relationship.”

That’s when Andy asked whether a “good functional relationship” with Whitney could ever be achieved. He said, “do you think it will ever be the same with you and Whitney?”

“Yeah, maybe. You know?” she replied.

“It’s hard when you have such huge fights. And say things. It’s hard to unsay them,” Andy pressed.

That’s when Heather opened up a bit more. “Yeah. It’s hard to say those things. And it’s hard to unravel. But we set a clean slate. Fresh start, moving forward. So far, there’s just … I feel love,” the Bad Mormon author explained.

How they get to the “clean slate” remains to be seen. Maybe some of that reconciliation will be included in Season 4 of RHOSLC. Though Whitney’s current slash and burn tactics don’t feel conducive to making amends.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF WHITNEY ON SEASON? WHAT IS YOUR OPINION OF HEATHER’S RELATIONSHIP WITH WHITNEY? HOW DO YOU THINK THEY REACH THEIR “CLEAN SLATE?”