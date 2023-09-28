Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed

Fall is a season of change. There’s a chill in the air, the leaves change colors, and the reality TV programming seemingly always gets better. The upcoming season of Real Housewives of Potomac solidifies that, especially with the new Season 8 trailer. It’s elevated and full of drama. Most importantly, it’s coming soon.

Bravo released the RHOP trailer this week that’s the perfect balance of comedy and chaos. Our cherry blossoms are keeping Potomac weird in the best way. There’s so much to break down in the trailer, and it’s only a glimpse at what is to come in a few weeks.

Real Housewives of Potomac — back and better than ever

The RHOP trailer is full of jaw-dropping teasers. Gizelle Bryant gives a glimpse at her dating life with Winter House’s Jason Cameron. Ashley Darby is showing off her new assets, a la Wendy Osefo, that she named “Demi” and “Diamond”. Ashley also has to deal with Mia Thornton, who is questioning Ashley’s marriage motives and apparently rethinking her own. As always, the Grand Dame Karen Huger reigns supreme.

Thankfully, Real Housewives of Potomac airs November 5 at 8/7c, which also happens to be the final night of BravoCon. *Melissa Gorga voice* Thank you JESUS.

The RHOP trailer also shows Gizelle confronting her bestie Robyn Dixon about Juan Dixon’s shady behavior. Whether it’s reasonable or shady has yet to be determined. Also, the feud between Ashley and Candiace Dillard-Bassett somehow only gains momentum.

Real Housewives of Potomac premieres November 5 at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC SEASON 8? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST SHOCKING PART OF THE RHOP TRAILER?