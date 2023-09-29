Heather Dubrow Hits Back at Vicki Gunvalson’s Shade

Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow weathered a rocky Season 17. Vicki Gunvalson was back as a friend of the cast. Well, sort of. She proved that she isn’t really Heather’s friend.

Fancy Pants was confused by Vicki’s habit of being nice to her in person but slamming her in interviews. Heather would rather Vicki not pretend to be her friend if she is faking it. Wait – Vicki is fake about something? I may need to lie down for a moment and recover.

Well, Vicki was back at it again. She reportedly gave an interview where she dissed Heather. And this time, Heather clapped back.

Heather has a compelling reason to be on the show

Heather spoke to journalist Ricky Cornish. Ricky shared the interview on TikTok. “Thank you for what you’re doing because I think you’re opening a lot of minds out there,” Ricky told Heather. He was, of course, speaking about her family.

“You know what, I really appreciate you highlighting that because Vicki Gunvalson was giving an interview the other day. I don’t really get this. She and I always get along so great,” Heather stated. “And I always say like nice things about her. Whenever she gives an interview she says something unkind.”

She continued, “And there was like a lot of like, ‘Why did she come back to the show? She needs attention. You know, because it’s not for the money obviously.’” Wow. Jealous, Vicki?

“And it was like, well if you listened to any of my interviews, you’d know that … with this amazing platform, I am hoping to start conversations in other people’s families,” Heather explained. “And you know what, Ricky, like I feel like we’ve done maybe the beginnings of a good job with that and to keep showing what our normal family looks like.” The actress added, “And hopefully help other families, that to me, that’s the goal.”

Heather and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, share four children. Their eldest daughter, Max Dubrow, came out as bisexual. A year later, their daughter, Kat Dubrow, came out as a lesbian. The couple recently changed the gender on their 12-year-old son, Ace Dubrow’s, birth certificate. In March 2023, Heather shared that Ace was transgender.

No one can say that Heather and Terry don’t love, and support, their children unconditionally. I love that Heather is on a mission to use RHOC to show how normal their family is. I hope that she will return next season and continue to help educate others.

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

