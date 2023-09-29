Tom Sandoval’s Claims He Was Bribed to Film Pump Rules for Winter House Role Denied

Tom Sandoval’s reputation doesn’t paint him in the most favorable light. And his words don’t carry too much weight when it comes to believability. Sandoval is still tainted goods. And for some inexplicable reason, he started a podcast.

Perhaps anyone tuning in is just interested in what level of delusion the Vanderpump Rules star might share with the audience. And right out of the gate, Sandoval made claims that are being debunked by persons with close proximity to the issue.

According to Sandoval, Bravo backed out of the agreement

During the premiere episode of his podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, the Bravolebrity claimed that executives suggested he would not get a role on Winter House if he did not film after news of his affair with Rachel Leviss broke.

VPR fans will recall how Bravo cameras added an episode to Season 10 with all the post-Scandoval reaction. Lisa Vanderpump and Scheana Shay both agreed to film with Sandoval. They were the only cast members to agree to do so.

Now, Sandoval insinuated that the only reason he agreed to film with them was for another show. He said that there was a promise of a season on Winter House to sweeten the deal.

“They dangled that carrot in front of me, and so I film,” he said during the podcast.

That’s quite an accusation that would need some hard evidence to verify. And RadarOnline spoke with a source close to the issue, who questioned its veracity.

Sandoval added that Bravo executives backtracked on their promise even after he had fulfilled his obligation.

“I ended up filming with Scheana and Lisa, and then Winter House ended up being like, ‘Well, no. There’s no point in you going,” Sandoval explained.

If the start of his podcast is any indication of his ability to read the room, Sandoval may be missing the point. His popularity took such a dive post-Scandoval, that perhaps executives didn’t want to cast him in Winter House.

