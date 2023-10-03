Ashley Darby Discusses Dramatic Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back and better than ever. An explosive trailer for Season 8 of the hit Bravo show dropped last week, and viewers are in for quite the ride. Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard-Bassett continue to go at it, and Wendy Osefo is in the middle of some drama, too.

Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger continue to show us why they’re the ultimate OGs, while Robyn Dixon looks the most clocked-in she’s ever been while filming. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a new star on the Potomac streets.

The latest season must be so juicy; the trailer was almost four minutes long. The editors can’t show everything, but they did give us a major taste. And thanks to little Miss Ashley, she’s giving us even more.

The Potomac 411

In a new interview with Fox 5 DC, Ashley spilled much tea about the latest season. And let’s just say it sounds epic. This season will feature more of Ashley’s divorce journey with Michael Darby as she embraces life as a single woman and mother of two.

Also, this season, the ladies go at it like never before. According to Ashley, this cast doesn’t feature floaters. They all brought their best foot forward. “I think we all wear the [villain] crown evenly,” she said. “Everybody has their share of strong opinions. And I think since we’re in Season 8 of the show, we’re all pretty firm in who we are.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the show since the beginning, you know about Ashley’s feud with Candiace. There seems to have been little progress regarding their relationship during the upcoming season.

On the brawl that took place just a few months ago, it’s still unclear whether it’ll make it to air.

“That was a very touchy situation. I don’t know how Truly Original and Bravo are going to handle it,” Ashley said. “It was a lot for us, as the crew; it was a lot for production, and I think it’s going to be a lot for the fans, too.”

Well, one thing is for sure: we know we’ll be tuned in.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premieres Sunday, November 5th at 8/7c on Bravo.

