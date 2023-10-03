DWTS Could Torpedo Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’ Marriage

When the cast for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars was announced, one name surprised reality television fans. Mauricio Umansky, who is married to Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, signed on. He also stars on the Netflix real estate show, Buying Beverly Hills.

The timing was a shock because Kyle and Mauricio had been struggling with their marriage. And the grind of DWTS has taken a real toll on some contestants’ relationships.

According to Entertainment Tonight, former Bachelor star Sean Lowe advised other contestants from the franchise not to sign up for the show. “I would say, given my experience, it’s probably healthier if you just skip it,” he stated. Of course, Sean and his then-fiancé (now wife) Catherine Giudici survived the stressful experience.

But could DWTS torpedo Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage? It looks like it might not have been the best time for Mauricio to lace up his dancing shoes.

DWTS Is a Big Commitment

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Being part of the show requires a big commitment. Contestants sometimes rehearse for 10 hours a day or more. That is a lot of time to spend apart from your significant other.

The Umanskys issued a joint statement on July 4, 2023, confirming their separation after 27 years of marriage. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the statement read. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

During the Season 32 premiere, Mauricio discussed their marital issues. “I am married to Kyle Richards. We’ve been going through a rough year, and I’m really hopeful that Dancing with the Stars is going to get my mind off of it and have some fun,” he stated.

I wonder if Kyle knew that her husband mentioned their marriage on the show. Considering the amount of time that Mauricio will be spending away from his family, this wasn’t the best choice. Sorry, Mauricio.

Mauricio Chose To Do the Show To Have Fun

ABC/Eric McCandless

As he said in his introduction, Mauricio joined the cast because he wanted to have fun. But, if your marriage is in trouble, shouldn’t you focus on that?

I understand wanting to do a fun activity to relieve stress, but this series is no joke. It requires that contestants work hard and practice a bunch of hours. Adding another full-time job to your career and family seems selfish.

Kyle Has To Be a Supportive Spouse

Mauricio made it clear that Kyle, and their four daughters, would be in the audience at DWTS. “Everybody’s already adjusted their calendars for them, particularly Kyle ‘cause she’s so busy,” he said of the show dates.

And Kyle was in the audience during the premiere. Did she clap? Yes. Did she look thrilled beyond belief? No.

Kyle also encouraged her Instagram followers to vote for her husband. She even included the voting methods. But she may not have to add DWTS to her calendar for much longer.

Mauricio and his partner, Emma Slater, landed in the bottom two when their “dad” jive failed to impress the judges. They narrowly missed elimination.

Mauricio Confirmed That They Are Separated

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network

The DWTS contestant confused everyone when he recently insisted that he and Kyle were not actually separated. “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues. I mean, certainly, we’re not separated,” he said. “We’re not divorced at this point.”

But then Mauricio backtracked. TMZ reported that Mauricio clarified their marital status. “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately,” Mauricio said.

He also addressed his wife’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. “There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends,” he stated. Meanwhile, the ladies were spotted looking cuddly in Paris while working on Morgan’s documentary.

I’m still not sure what condition the Umansky’s marriage is in. But I do know that right now is not the time to master your waltz.

DWTS Can Spark Jealousy

ABC/Eric McCandless

The competitors and their partners usually develop a bond. They rehearse for tons of hours. And they practice looking like have sizzling chemistry.

All that close contact while dancing, and the hours spent together, have led to several ballroom relationships. Emma, Mauricio’s partner, is going through a divorce from DWTS pro Sasha Farber. So, that could certainly lead to some jealousy from Kyle.

Between the grueling hours and possible jealousy, the ballroom won’t make their marriage better. Since their relationship was already shaky, I think that DWTS could definitely torpedo the couple’s marriage.

