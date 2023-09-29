Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘Quietly’ Fighting for Marriage

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, is front and center these days. He joined Dancing with the Stars. Kyle was in the audience, trying to muster up some enthusiasm while he hit the floor with partner Emma Slater. The Buying Beverly Hills star was nearly sent home. But Mauricio lived to dance another day. I’m not sure the ballroom will ever be the same.

During his DWTS package, he mentioned his marital troubles with his wife. “I am married to Kyle Richards,” he began. “We’ve been going through a rough year, and I’m really hopeful that Dancing with the Stars is going to get my mind off of it and have some fun.”

The couple announced their separation in July 2023. Kyle recently shared that their marital problems have been tough to deal with. “This has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye,” Kyle shared. At the time, she was vacationing in Europe with Mauricio and her family. And Kyle has stirred up plenty of speculation because of her close friendship with singer Morgan Wade.

Mauricio explained the situation

During The Agency’s Red Mic podcast, Mauricio opened up about his relationship with Kyle. “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues. I mean, certainly, we’re not separated,” Mauricio stated. “We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.” He added that they are “still dealing with our marriage.” So, why announce that you are separated?

“We’ve been married for 27 years now together, and it’s been an amazing 27 years,” Mauricio remarked. But then he noted, “It’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year.” Oof.

The DWTS contestant added, “You know, Kyle and I are blessed, where we actually had 26 years that we did not have a bad year and I know most marriages have bad months, bad weeks [and] bad years.” Way to clear up the confusion about her marital status, Mauricio!

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams simultaneously on Disney+.

Meanwhile, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

