Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked when “OG” Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared that they were separating. The duo had always represented a picture of a happy and fulfilled marriage. They were Real Housewives couple goals.

The status of their marriage is in flux. So, what is Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship status right now?

A Long-Time Partnership

Mauricio and Kyle were married for 27 years. They have three daughters together, ranging in age from 27 years old to 15 years old. And Kyle has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from a previous marriage. The family seemed remarkably close and supportive of one another.

Once split rumors surfaced, Kyle and Mauricio made it clear that they were not divorcing. On July 4, 2023, they issued a joint statement on Instagram.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the couple wrote in their statement. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

A Marriage in Distress

While everything seemed harmonious on the home front, that wasn’t the case behind closed doors. “Kyle and Mauricio have been struggling in their relationship. Their problems aren’t new. They had been spending time apart and doing their own things, but they have been trying to make things work,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

Of course, any twosome married for that long will hit some bumps in the road. But the announcement of their separation caught viewers by surprise.

Rumors of Infidelity

Kyle and Mauricio have been dogged by cheating allegations for years. Mostly, Mauricio was painted as the philanderer. During Season 12, there were rumors that Mauricio cheated on Kyle with her friend, and RHOBH co-star, Dorit Kemsley. Dorit and Mauricio denied the gossip.

It was Kyle’s turn to deny cheating allegations when her friendship with country singer, Morgan Wade, attracted scrutiny. The ladies sported matching tattoos, which started the gossip mill churning. Kyle dismissed the romantic chatter. “We are very good friends,” she said of her relationship with Morgan. She confirmed that their relationship was strictly platonic.

A False Image Of Marital Perfection

Mauricio and Kyle always had a flirty and fun relationship. He supported her when her relationship with her sisters was strained. And she supported his dream of founding his successful real estate firm, The Agency.

RHOBH fans also know that sometimes what happens in real life remains off the show. It does seem strange that news of their marital discord surfaced after the season wrapped up.

Shortly after the separation story broke, Mauricio shared some family photos on Instagram. The images showed Mauricio, Kyle, and their daughters having fun together on July 4th in Aspen, Colorado. Kyle was cowgirl chic in her western ensemble.

It seemed like the two might be making an effort to spend time together. And perhaps work on their relationship.

Is the Couple’s Split Just for Ratings?

Scandoval brought in great ratings for Vanderpump Rules. Naturally, some fans have wondered if the duo’s split was a ploy to garner ratings. Kyle is in desperate need of a storyline that doesn’t involve feuding with her sisters.

Some evidence to support that theory? After filming wrapped, the cameras were running again to capture the cast’s reaction to the split. Adding in the footage will certainly garner interest and probably boost the show’s ratings.

Are They Trying To Salvage Their Marriage?

A source spoke to US Weekly about Kyle and Mauricio’s difficulties. “They almost ended their marriage. But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation,” the insider explained. The source added that the couple “really want to find a way to make it work.”

We don’t know exactly what is happening in Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage. It seems like they are separated, but not on the verge of divorce. If I had to guess, I would say that they are working on their marriage. And RHOBH viewers will see some of the fallout of their separation in the upcoming season.

