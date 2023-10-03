Kate Chastain Defends Lisa Barlow’s Drag Makeup Meltdown

Lisa Barlow has been getting a lot of attention on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And for all the wrong reasons. She acted, arguably, tone deaf after endlessly vocalizing the loss of a $60,000 ring. Those one percenters.

Then there was the absolute breakdown she had when Whitney Rose challenged her co-stars to do their own makeup for a drag competition. Lisa spoke of having her makeup artist on retainer and flying her out to each and every location that she traveled to.

Lisa’s haters had a lot of material in the past few episodes. But is there room for grace and understanding for the Vida Tequila founder? Fellow Bravolebrity Kate Chastain seems to think so.

Kate thinks Lisa was upset from having “no control”

The former Below Deck chief stew made a career off her one-liners and snarky commentary. But she only has love for Lisa, and told Andy Cohen so during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Andy asked Kate to comment on the drag makeup meltdown that changed Palm Springs forever.

“I love Lisa Barlow so much. I get it. She lost her ring and it was $60,000. And I would be bummed too, we all would. And you know, she just had no control. She was in a weird outfit. She was like, ‘I just wanna do my own makeup,'” Kate answered.

Of course, the Below Deck alum is referencing the belly dancer/bathing suit outfit that Meredith Marks dressed Lisa in for a dinner out at a swanky eatery during a recent episode. Lisa was understandably mortified. So then, facing the vulnerability of changing her makeup could have felt traumatic.

In the end, Lisa’s makeup artist ended up doing the work anyway. She didn’t win the competition, but she won by feeling comfortable in her own skin. Success is relative.

