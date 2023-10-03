Kroy Biermann Debuts Dark Hair and Bushy Beard Amid Divorce Drama

Kroy Biermann is having a transformative week. He finally got his wish of putting his and Kim Zolciak’s domicile of dysfunction on the market. He also debuted a whole new look! Kroy recently stepped out looking totally different than the clean-shaven blond guy we’re used to seeing.

Maybe he just decided it was time for a fresh start, or maybe he’s trying to deviate from the look that attracted Kim all of those years ago at a Dancing With The Atlanta Stars charity event on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He says he’s totally done, even though it seems she still hopes for a reconciliation.

Kroy stepped out for lunch looking much different

Kroy Biermann is unrecognizable with new look amid bitter Kim Zolciak divorce https://t.co/Gl1ajztuoi pic.twitter.com/x9UIYkJyNa — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2023

Backgrid photogs caught Kroy out for lunch with his and Kim’s four youngest kids in tow. He looks like he went a few rounds with a box of Just For Men Beard & Brow. Dressed in a white button-down and jeans, his hair was much darker and he sported a full, bushy beard which appeared to be dyed to match the hair on his head. The look can only be described as “Ben Affleck cosplaying as a life insurance agent on casual Friday.”

Kroy also wasn’t wearing his wedding ring, even though Kim still hasn’t taken hers off. Could his new look be an attempt to put a stop to Kim still wanting to climb him like a tree in between court fights? Was he just ready for something new? Did he try and fail to go incognito while out in public? How much did this dye job cost this “financially destitute” man?

These are all questions we may never get the answer to, but it’s certain that any minute now we’ll be hearing another outrageous tidbit about Kim and Kroy’s messy situation.

