Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Georgia Mansion Listed for $3.2 Million

Kroy Biermann has been begging the judge in his and Kim Zolciak’s bananas back-and-forth divorce to allow him to put their Milton/Alpharetta, GA mansion on the market. If those walls could talk, we’d probably hear a lot of fighting about gambling, electric bills, and hate-sex.

However, the Don’t Be Tardy house just hit the market today. Either Kim stopped dragging her feet and signed off on allowing it to be put up for sale, or the judge decided to rule that Kroy could put it on the market without her permission. Given the fact that the home is in pre-foreclosure and the soon-to-be exes are in a world of financial ruin, it’s way past time for this to be happening.

The home is “for sale by owner”

According to the Zillow listing, the mansion’s asking price is $3.2 million. Records show that Kim and Kroy bought it back in 2012 for $880,000. Notably, the home has been listed as a “for sale by owner,” so no realtor is involved at this point. Perhaps Kim and Kroy are trying to recoup as much money as possible by not having to pay a commission on the sale. Or, maybe no realtor is willing to take on this absolute mess.

The home boasts lots of amenities

Despite no realtor being involved, someone wrote up a lengthy description of the mansion’s amenities. There were even some pics tossed in. The massive home that sits on almost two acres is “nestled within the prestigious and exclusive community of The Manor Golf & Country Club” and boasts “six-bedroom[s], six-full-bathroom[s], three-half-bathroom[s]” and is a “9,407-square-foot oasis of refined living, providing the ultimate in comfort, privacy, and sophistication” with a lake view from the rear of the home.

The listing talks about the architectural touches like high ceilings, crown molding, marble floors, natural lighting, and chandeliers. All of the stainless steel appliances are staying, and there’s even a two-person elevator. The buyer can fill the two large walk-in closets in the primary suite with wig after wig to their heart’s content. There’s also a six-car garage that can be filled with whips that hopefully won’t get repossessed.

Maybe Kim and Kroy can finally move forward

Kim and Kroy might finally be on their way to chipping away at their financial woes. Hopefully, that means this divorce can get some forward momentum. Wherever they end up next, let’s hope it’s in separate residences that aren’t too close to each other.

It’s time for a clean break. Their kids and the local cops deserve some peace.

