Kroy Biermann Pushing Ahead With Divorce Despite Recent Sex With Kim Zolciak

Kroy Biermann’s life is a complete mess and he’s trying to divorce Kim Zolciak. But while blaming her for the ruin of the family, he’s apparently still very happy with her in bed.

The old saying is if you’re going to be dumb, at least be tough. Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums are still figuring out which is which during Kim and Kroy’s marriage drama. Kim found her loophole and she’s using it.

Now Kroy admits he still wants to end his marriage, despite using the marital bed frequently. I’m sure his lawyer is incredibly pleased with this latest bit of news and TMZ has the scoop.

Has Kroy lost credibility?

I’m not sure Kroy’s cheering section increased once Kim shared how they’re still banging all the time. She might be smarter than we think under that wig because Kim could have finally figured out how to dismiss the divorce.

But Kroy still wants to go through with ending the marriage and trying to dump the McMansion. He claims screwing Kim doesn’t mean he has changed his mind about leaving her. I have a feeling the public might have changed their mind about Kroy once Kim ratted him out.

Kroy maintains he’ll be packing up and moving on with the four kids. New court docs show just because he can’t control his physical desire to be with a woman he’s been publicly insulting since the summer, sex “does not indicate a desire to reconcile.”

Additionally, Kroy “remains steadfast in his desire to divorce” Kimbo. At this point, Kim isn’t acknowledging Kroy’s divorce filing and she’s trying to get the judge to toss the whole thing out. But they might have to move anyway because legal papers state the McMansion is going to be foreclosed on in November.

Kroy continues blaming Kim

Kroy is also saying Kim is trying to “drag things out” to prevent him from selling the house to pay off debts. I’m guessing if Kroy didn’t want things dragged out, he should have slept in another room.

The afterglow must have worn off because Kroy revealed Kim called the cops four times in the past four months. He also said the environment is toxic for the kids. Apparently, that toxicity is rendered harmless as long as Kim and Kroy are in bed.

It seems the only thing proven is that Kim and Kroy might deserve each other after all, but the judge will determine what happens next. I just hope it doesn’t involve onesies and pacifiers.

