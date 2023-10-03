Ubah Hassan Accuses Erin Lichy of ‘Gaslighting’ at the RHONY Reunion 

Real Housewives of New York City has ushered in its new era with drama and grace. We’ve had chaotic cast trips (including a jaunt to the Hamptons) and petty fights that cut deep. Ubah Hassan is one of the new RHONY stars that is hard not to love. Ubah has a touching story and lives an enviously fabulous New York life. However, she hasn’t entered reality TV without avoiding a bit of drama.

Ubah particularly had an issue with Erin Lichy during the RHONY cast trip to Anguilla. A “prank war” went wrong when Erin stole Ubah’s phone, and she didn’t think it was funny. Ubah and Erin went head-to-head several times over the phone stealing incident. Sunglasses were snatched, words were exchanged, and Ubah went into her first RHONY reunion with a lot of feelings. She recently spilled some tea on her issues with Erin in an interview with Variety.

The RHONY reboot reunion went wild

Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Ubah took some time to explain why the phone situation rubbed her the wrong way, especially when it came to the public reaction. “I’m quite aware that when Black girls raise their voice or speak, we’ve always been painted the ones that cause the more conflict,” Ubah said. “Like, we feel judged. That means you raise our voice.” She added that she was irritated well before the blowup, especially when Erin wouldn’t apologize the following morning when she could tell that Ubah was visibly upset.

Ubah rightfully pointed out that Erin was screaming and swearing during their showdown, yet received a highly different reaction. “Nobody’s calling her ghetto, nobody’s doing any of that, right? They are, in fact, calling her delicate. Me and her, I’m more delicate than her — she’s the gym rat,” Ubah added. She’s still throwing fighting words, even though Ubah insists that she and Erin aren’t fighting.

The RHONY star took time to recognize the dynamics of filming RHONY. She recognizes the pivotal role that editing plays in the viewer’s perception of the characters, but fans can see through a performance to see the stars’ genuine personalities. “If you are a viewer, you know who is the biggest conflict,” Ubah said. “You know who is gossiping, who is the sh*t-stirrer. You can see the whole season, who gets in people’s business, get in people’s marriage — I don’t give a f*ck.”

Did Ralph Pittman teach Erin some tricks?

Erin also apparently caused some trouble at the RHONY reunion. Ubah accused her of lying when rehashing the drama of the season. “She was just gaslighting things the whole day. She’s a sh*t-stirrer, everybody knows it,” Ubah proclaimed. “I know it, a two-year-old knows it, the viewer knows it. Unless you’re biased and selective-minded, then go f*ck yourself.” Ubah has such a rough charm that I can’t help but love, and she does make some points about Erin’s behavior on the show.

When it came to filming the RHONY reunion, Ubah revealed she shed a lot of tears during filming. “I broke down a couple times, and I think most of us broke down,” she said. A lot of her frustration came from the dynamics of filming and wanting to be heard amongst a cast of loud and different-minded stars. Truly, it sounds like hell to try to defend yourself in a Real Housewives reunion, so Ubah continues to make good points.

Real Housewives of New York airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

