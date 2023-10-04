Brynn Whitfield Reveals Drama in the RHONY Cast Group Text

Things are heating up between the Real Housewives of New York, and not just on-screen. The most recent episode saw a nasty confrontation between Jessel Taank and Sai De Silva. Jessel tried to apologize to Sai for past misunderstandings.

Jessel’s tardiness made Sai feel a little uninclined to accept her apology. Some things are still getting situated in Season 14, but Sai has taken on a pretty clear villain status. And it’s not just Jessel taking the brunt of that villainy. The late August teaser showed Sai losing it on Brynn Whitfield for apparently revealing a secret.

Brynn recently appeared on Lala Kent’s podcast to discuss her life and RHONY. While on the podcast, Brynn didn’t name any names. However, she implied things were getting less and less kind between the newbies each day.

Brynn says the RHONY chat is full of “F*ck you!”

Brynn started by giving some background on the group text between the RHONY castmates. “I think people would prefer if we didn’t have a group text. And the group text has been — the past couple of weeks … There’s been some people that have been, like,” she lost her train of thought, but further prefaced, “The group text has never been bad.”

She continued, “It’s always been … where we band together, we share pictures, we share funny sh*t, but the group text in the past two weeks has been like, ‘F*ck you, you’re a f*cking bitch.” Lala asked, “You guys have seen the whole season now?” Brynn confirmed and told Lala there would be three more episodes plus the two reunion episodes.

No one provided much speculation as to what the group chat would be so inflamed over. One TikTok user commented and opined that the two reunion episodes suggested there would be a lot to unpack from this season. With things recently heating up between Sai and Jessel, one might assume that’s where the contention stems. But it will likely remain a mystery.

Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

