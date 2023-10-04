Erika Jayne Getting TV Special Centered Around Las Vegas Residency

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne viewed her new Las Vegas residency as a much-needed fresh start. After living under the shadow of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s legal problems, Erika is performing once again.

So, how did her fellow RHOBH co-stars react to Erika’s new show, Bet It All on Blonde? Sutton Stracke was just too busy to attend, but she did shade the cheap ticket prices. And Garcelle Beauvais has been positive about Erika’s new venture. She even plans to attend.

But now Erika’s comeback is getting the special treatment. The Messenger has the scoop.

Bravo is reportedly betting on Erika

An insider close to Bravo said, “Erika is getting her own special about her Las Vegas residency. It will be a couple of episodes, and it’ll be apart from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The source continued, “It will premiere next year. It will show everything like her rehearsals leading up to the residency and the opening night.” That sounds interesting, at least.

“I think that this show is really a great way to rebuild, to go forward in life. There’s nothing that I love more than performing, and I’m super excited to be in Las Vegas, to have this residency, which is wonderful,” Erika previously told Today. “It’s a great opportunity to go forward in life.”

In the Season 13 RHOBH trailer, Erika expressed some doubt about her career. In particular, she was afraid that no one would want to work with her. Her residency may change that.

If you want to see Erika live in Vegas, you can catch Bet It All on Blonde on select weekends until December 16 at the House of Blues. The venue is located inside Mandalay Bay.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

