Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Trailer Shows Sutton Stracke Going After Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is finally on its way with an official trailer and a release date coming sooner than anyone might’ve anticipated. RHOBH Season 13 was ready to hit the editing bay some time ago, but things got complicated.

When rumors of a separation between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky hit the press, Bravo decided to pick the cameras up once more. The rumored separation between the stars started becoming all too real, and the network wanted to capitalize on that shock.

And it looks like that effort paid off on Bravo’s part, with Kyle being the trailer’s main focus. With all that attention came some raised eyebrows, including from Sutton Stracke, who wasn’t shy about her accusations toward Kyle.

Mauricio talks with Kyle about her “affair”

You’ve heard the rumors, now it’s time to watch the story unfold. #RHOBH returns for an all-new season on October 25th ? pic.twitter.com/MghgCvSVe9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 3, 2023

Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, discussed the separation, with Dorit declaring, “I had no idea!” PK said he had dinner with Mo, but he “never said they were separated.” Elsewhere, Sutton told Garcelle Beauvais her belief that Kyle is lying and “in denial.” This is a whole new Beverly Hills.

Crystal Kung Minkoff’s housekeeper, Lucy, went as far as to say, “Somebody’s cheating.” In a confessional, Sutton also said, “Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” Sutton also observed, “Kyle’s not wearing her wedding band.”

Of course, Morgan Wade came up. Dorit questioned why Kyle would tattoo her initials onto Morgan. Mauricio joked with Kyle, “I’m just glad it’s you that’s out there having an affair.” The two sat down with their daughters, all with tears in their eyes, appearing to have a tense family meeting over the state of their union.

Annemarie Wiley fits right in

But don’t worry, it’s not all about Kyle. The trailer also featured some marriage trouble between Dorit and PK, with the two arguing over PK’s misunderstanding of PTSD. Garcelle also saw some family drama with her sons confronting her about her parenting.

The new girl in town, Annemarie Wiley, also made a splash. She and Crystal were engaged in quite the shouting match. Annemarie told her, “I want a thank you for giving you something to talk about and making your ass relevant.” Crystal screamed after suggesting the group “just wants me to scream all the f*cking time!”

The Beverly Hills trailer also showed how this season will follow Erika Jayne as she hopes to reinvigorate her career. She expressed fear that no one would want to work with her, even amid her Las Vegas residency. Season 13 will see the ladies heading for Vegas, as well as Spain and Ojai. On top of that, fans will see cameos from the likes of Larsa Pippen and Cynthia Bailey.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premieres October 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

