Sutton Stracke Surprised by ‘Really Nice’ Teresa Giudice After Podcast Meeting

Teresa Giudice has not done her reputation any favors for a long time. Many Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were already soured over her behavior, but the Season 13 reunion sealed the deal for many. Tre and her husband, Luis Ruelas, came out looking like the bad guys.

That bad guy reputation might go even further, as reports suggest RHONJ producers are having a hard time capturing any drama because of how Teresa isolates herself from the rest of the cast. If Season 14 tanks, it’s likely that Teresa will receive the blame.

So, her cast members generally find her unpleasant, her bosses are allegedly having a hard time with her, but there’s one person sticking her neck out for her — Sutton Stracke. Sutton went on Teresa’s podcast, Namaste B$tches, ahead of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer. And the RHOBH star only had kind things to say about her host.

Sutton asks “What is the problem” with RHONJ cast?

After appearing on Teresa’s podcast, Sutton described how she was so surprised to find Tre kind and soft-spoken. Of the experience with Teresa, she said, “I’m like, ‘What is the problem with these girls [in her cast]?’ Like she’s really nice. And I would want to have Teresa as my friend, for sure.”

Of course, meeting up with Teresa as a guest on her podcast would be much different from filming with her. The fact that Tre was kind to her guest makes more sense than the alternative. If she’d been nasty to her invitee, that would be more shocking. Still, Teresa’s behavior with Sutton may call into question her behavior on the show.

For as long as reality TV has existed, the question persists of how real it truly is. The fact of the matter is that Tre is probably just a different person on camera than she is off camera. That’s likely the case with any reality star. But with that said, Sutton’s brief sit-down with Teresa is probably not the most accurate indicator of her true self.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 airs October 25 on Bravo. Real Housewives of New Jersey returns in 2024.

