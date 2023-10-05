Emily Simpson Reveals Text Message She Got Claiming Her Husband Shane Is Cheating

Emily Simpson has plenty of drama to deal with on Real Housewives of Orange County. But rumored cheating is one piece of drama she’s not interested in entertaining. The RHOC veteran has had her fair share of marital ups and downs on the show with her husband, Shane Simpson. But cheating? Despite getting a sus text message as of late, Emily won’t hear of it.

On an episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Emily shared the details. “I got a text message yesterday that someone said my husband’s cheating on me. It’s an Orange County number … and it said ‘I just want you to know that your husband is having an affair with my wife,'” Emily dished.

Standing by her man

Emily continued, “And I actually showed it to Shane because I know one hundred million percent that my husband is not cheating on me. People track him for me. I get DMs all day telling me where he is. Every time he’s at In-N-Out I know. He can’t go anywhere.”

Ok, who is DM’ing Emily about Shane-in-the-wild sightings? Sounds like a bit of a stretch but whatever gets you to sleep at night, I guess.

Where is the proof?

Unfortunately for Emily, the anonymous accuser didn’t stop there. “Then they sent a text and said, ‘I have evidence. I have video of it. Would you like to see it?’ So I said, ‘Yes. Please send it,’” Emily stated. “[But] they didn’t send anything and then they just texted me again and said, ‘Do you think that we should go meet with a lawyer?’” Lol forever on that one. Like Emily (a lawyer) is going to meet with some rando to lawyer up together.

The mother of three concluded, “It’s clearly someone trying to mess with us. Shane’s like, ‘What if it’s some AI thing? He’s like I don’t know what they did with my image.'”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

