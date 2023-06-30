Sometimes, it is hard to be in a marriage to a woman who is starring in the Real Housewives franchise. However, no matter how exhausting the Bravo cameras may be, the spouse should always know that if they choose to behave badly, they most likely will be caught in the process and judged by a court of reality TV fans.

There are moments that the Real Housewives husbands make the series better, like in the Real Housewives of New Jersey. But there are times when the man of the household just doesn’t live up to his promise and has to be put on blast. These are some of the worst Real Housewives husbands to be featured in the franchise.

Peter Thomas

To everyone else, Peter Thomas came across as an easygoing businessman. He was often warm and welcoming, and even took the Real Housewives of Atlanta crew on a trip back to Jamacia to share his upbringing and island life. However, while he was nice to others, he wasn’t always as loving as he should have been to Cynthia Bailey. There were times that Bravo cameras would catch Peter talking down to the former supermodel and make her feel less than within their marriage.

Not to mention Peter made some extremely questionable business decisions. During Season 3, Cynthia shared that she had loaned Peter $20,000 for his bar, Uptown, when it went into foreclosure. However, at the time, Peter denied it. Their finances put a major strain on their relationship. It didn’t help that Peter also created a rift between Cynthia, her mother, and her sister, Malorie Bailey.

Mario Singer

Even though anyone married to Ramona Singer from the Real Housewives of New York City could be considered a saint, Mario Singer was not. The power couple portrayed themselves as happily married for multiple seasons. Many found it hard to believe when the duo announced their divorce in 2016. During the early seasons, Mario was often caught flirting with other women, but he did seem well matched for the Singer Stinger, as they were married for 20 years.

However, in 2014, RHONY fans learned that the father of one had been having an ongoing affair. Page Six revealed that Ramona had caught her husband with Kasey Dexter in their Hamptons home. Ironically, Mario learned in 2018 that his mistress-turned-girlfriend had an affair of her own and soon dumped her.

Shane Simpson

While Emily Simpson is a breath of fresh air on the Real Housewives of Orange County, her husband, Shane Simpson, wasn’t all he was cracked up to be. Even though he has since turned over a new leaf, it is hard for fans to forget just how nasty he was to his wife during the early seasons.

When Emily first came on RHOC, Shane clearly didn’t appreciate how hot of a wife he had. Emily was an accomplished lawyer, witty and beautiful to boot. Shane often abandoned his wife on outings and even made her cry once or twice with his harsh words that he claimed were just his way of joking.

Michael Darby

What can be said about Michael Darby? The Real Housewives of Potomac star has gotten himself into trouble more times than fans can count. It’s often resulted in embarrassing his wife, Ashley Darby. Many Bravo followers, as well as Ashley, became aware that Michael enjoyed holding financial power over much younger women.

Michael was accused of grabbing the butt of a male camera operator during Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5. The Australian native also was caught having sex with a woman in his Las Vegas hotel room. While Ashley tried her best to hide her husband’s indiscretions, the truth couldn’t be contained. Everyone figured out just how bad of a husband Michael was.

Lenny Hochstein

Don’t let his plastic surgeon credentials fools you, Lenny Hochstein may be the most two-faced Real Housewives husband of all time. The father of two has always been MIA when appearing on the Real Housewives of Miami, but no one had any idea he would become such a villain. Initially, Lisa Hochstein loved to tell everyone she was Lenny’s Barbie. However, it seemed the doctor had a knack for collecting multiple Barbie dolls and entertaining them at his Star Island mansion.

In a hot mic moment for the ages, RHOM fans heard Lenny admit to having an affair on camera. The scene had Lenny telling his friend he was no longer sleeping with Lisa, as he wanted to abstain. The moronic reasoning continued as Lenny revealed if he was intimate with his wife, he felt it would be cheating on his mistress, whom he really loved.

