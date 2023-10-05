Lala Kent Weighs in on Jennifer Pedranti’s Relationship

Pretty much as soon as Jennifer Pedranti made her Real Housewives of Orange County debut, her relationship with boyfriend Ryan Boyajian was put under the microscope. Does his CUT Fitness body count and “on a break” sex make him a walking bright red flag? Absolutely. No one – especially castmate Tamra Judge – has let Jenn forget it.

Vicki Gunvalson also threw her hat into the ring, telling Jenn that Ryan reminded her of her disgraced ex, Brooks Ayers, and that she should’ve worked it out with her husband/the father of her five children instead of leaving him for Ryan. Now, the criticism has moved outside of the RHOC circle into another sector of the Bravoverse. Even though no one asked, Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent recently gave her opinion on Jenn and Ryan’s relationship.

Lala thinks Jenn and Ryan’s relationship is “really, really sad”

Lala took to her Give Them Lala podcast and weighed in on Jenn and Ryan’s situation. Lala has some experience in this area since her relationship with Randall Emmett crashed and burned due to his alleged shady activities. Lala began by calling Ryan’s habit of picking up women at Tamra’s gym “sick.”

“Tamra says to Jen, ‘Ryan has not only hooked up with that girl,’ but Jenn knows about all those text messages that Tamra’s talking about and she doesn’t care. She like puts it in the back of her — It’s really, really sad. This for me, I’m like, ‘Wow, the gym, Tamra’s gym, is not for Ryan to go work out at, right? It’s like his playground to, like, prey on women,’”

Lala thinks Jenn is sticking it out due to her pride

Jenn admitted to having an emotional affair with Ryan when she was still married. She eventually left her husband for him. Lala thinks Jenn is staying with Ryan because she doesn’t want to admit her choice was a mistake.

“If she decides to say, ‘You know what, f*ck this, get the f*ck out of my house,’ she already decided to leave her marriage behind for this guy, and now she feels if she leaves him behind what will everyone think?”

“‘I literally left behind the father of my children, my husband, for many years, who my family loved, for this guy and it didn’t work out. We better f*cking suck it up because it has to look like it was worth it.’ It’s that or she’s the type of woman who doesn’t care what the man does [or] how he treats her. ‘I just need the man.’”

Lala has spoken – as usual. Jenn and Ryan still seem to be hanging on, but we might get to hear more about their struggles with scrutiny and if they’ve found a new gym on part two of the Season 17 reunion, which airs next Wednesday.

