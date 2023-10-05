Tom Sandoval Reveals His Brother Made Him Delete Photos of Them Together on Instagram After Scandoval

It’s not a good time to be a Sandoval. It’s basically thanks to the months-long affair that ended his relationship with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval became the most disliked man in America. The betrayal was even dubbed Scandoval in a cheeky play on words.

So it’s no wonder that Tom’s family would want to distance themselves from him, the scandal, and the name association. Because if that Sandoval isn’t going to be ashamed of his behavior, at least another Sandoval should.

Tom’s family does not want to be associated with him

Shockingly, the Vanderpump Rules star is seeking more publicity. He recently started a podcast called Everybody Loves Tom, during which he revealed his brother Brian Sandoval does not want to be associated with his brother. Officially at least.

“My brother, like, told me, he’s like, ‘Tom, you need to delete photos of us Instagram,’” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman revealed during a recent episode of Everybody Loves Tom, which guest-starred Jerry O’Connell.

“Your actual blood?” Jerry questioned.

“My actual blood brother said that to me,” Rachel Leviss’ former lover said.

As a result, Brian is not visible on Tom’s social media page, including his Instagram profile. Jerry speculated that Brian might be feeling “anxious” to be recognized. Jerry can empathize with that fear of association.

“My anxieties in coming on as a guest is that I am somehow approving, Tom, of some of your behavior in the past. It’s scary,” he admitted.

Sandoval got defensive. “I don’t think you’re condoning my behavior by showing up here,” he retorted.

Few in Sandoval’s family approve of his behavior. The clan made that clear when he brought Rachel home to St. Louis in December 2022. The family refused to meet her, saying they had “no interest.”

