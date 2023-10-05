Tom Sandoval Wanted to Craft ‘Perfect Breakup’ Before Scandoval

Manipulating a situation? Totally on-brand for Tom Sandoval. As the details of Scandoval unfolded during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, it was clear that Tom had tried and failed to craft a narrative that wouldn’t paint him negatively.

It’s no surprise that Tom says he’d planned on crafting the “perfect breakup” from his ex, Ariana Madix. Now, he’s been all over stages and our screens and even has his own podcast. This week, he used it to talk about his failed breakup plan.

Tom has regrets

Tom’s podcast is ironically called Everybody Loves Tom. Jerry O’Connell was his guest on the latest episode. Jerry is a Bravo superfan, so he had a lot of questions about Tom’s Scandoval mindset.

Tom expressed regrets about it all. He also vowed to not cause pain like that again. Mmmhmm. Kristen Doute and Miami Girl would like a word.

“I fully f*cking regret it. I feel bad about it.” He continued: “I hate that I hurt people. I, for the most part, have been pretty f*cking miserable and I don’t ever, ever, ever want to go through what I went through again. And I don’t ever want to be responsible or the cause for ever hurting people like that and causing that kind of sh*t ever again. I’m going to do everything in my power to never do that again and to never get lost and caught up in a situation like that.”

“I would have gotten out of my relationship, ripped the Band-Aid off, not delayed,” he added. “I think I got caught up in trying to create the perfect breakup, but it was way beyond that.”

Tom wanted his breakup with Ariana to go better than Schwartz and Katie’s

Tom said he’d watched Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney go through their divorce and wanted his eventual breakup with Ariana to go better. Sandoval said he got caught up in those details, and that’s when things got messy.

“I saw what Tom and Katie went through and I wanted to do it better, do it smoother. We were a different relationship than Tom and Katie, Ariana and I.”

Tom says he’s on a better path

Tom explained that he was in a negative place in his life when he began the affair. He’s now been sober for six months and is trying to turn things around.

“I was on a path that was not great. I was drinking all day, every day, chain smoking, cigarettes, going out constantly, chasing the dragon, running away from everything, hiding, hiding, hiding. And, when this happened, I was forced to take a really hard look at my life, really analyze and say, ‘Dude, what the f*ck are you doing?’ You know what I mean? Like, this is not a path that leads to a long, healthy life.”

Needless to say, his breakup DID NOT go better than Schwartz and Katie’s. His time on The Masked Singer didn’t go very well either. We’ll see if things turn around for him when season 11 of VPR comes back in 2024.

